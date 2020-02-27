CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak upper-level wave kept flurries around on Thursday.
We do have a dry surface layer in place, so much of the precipitation was evaporating before reaching the ground. As the wave moves away, flurries taper off.
On Thursday night, it will be chilly again with the low dropping to 16. On Friday, look for partly cloudy conditions and a few flurries with a high of 30.
Meanwhile, we are looking forward to a weekend warmup. The high for Saturday is 40 under sunny skies, while the high for Sunday is 54 as it turns cloudy.
Since it will be so mild early next week, we expect rain showers from our next system.