STICKNEY, Ill. (CBS) — A helicopter whose pilot was trying to make an emergency landing at Midway International Airport instead ended up landing in a park in nearby Stickney.
The Chicago Fire Department said Battalion 16 was dispatched for the helicopter, which was supposed to land at the northwest corner of the airport.
The helicopter failed to make the airfield and ended up landing in a park at 40th Street and Ridgeland Avenue in Stickney, the Fire Department said.
Aircraft Response: Battalion 16 dispatched for what was to be emergency landing at northwest corner of Midway by Helicopter. Craft failed to make the airfield and landed in park at 40th and Ridgeland in Stickney. EMS not required. Critical warning light preceded landing. pic.twitter.com/7XBElOusGu
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 27, 2020
A critical warning light went off in the helicopter before the landing, the Fire Department said.
Paramedics were not needed, the Fire Department said.