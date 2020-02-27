  • CBS 2On Air

STICKNEY, Ill. (CBS) — A helicopter whose pilot was trying to make an emergency landing at Midway International Airport instead ended up landing in a park in nearby Stickney.

The Chicago Fire Department said Battalion 16 was dispatched for the helicopter, which was supposed to land at the northwest corner of the airport.

The helicopter failed to make the airfield and ended up landing in a park at 40th Street and Ridgeland Avenue in Stickney, the Fire Department said.

A critical warning light went off in the helicopter before the landing, the Fire Department said.

Paramedics were not needed, the Fire Department said.