CHICAGO (CBS) — A person hospitalized in downstate Belleville is being tested for coronavirus.
The patient is being treated at Belleville Memorial Hospital.
In a statement, BJC Healthcare, said:
“Following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BJC HealthCare hospitals have processes in place to screen patients for risk of coronavirus, or COVID-19. Based on medical symptoms and travel history, patients may be referred for further laboratory testing. Memorial Hospital Belleville has referred one patient to the Illinois Department of Public Health for testing and is expecting results in the next few days.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health has tested 70 people so far for the virus. Only two cases, both in the Chicago area, were positive. Two cases are pending.
The husband and wife, who has traveled to China, have recovered and are out of the hospital.
The couple are both in their 60s. The wife contracted the virus after retuning from the Wuhan area of China, where the virus first started. She did not show symptoms until after she returned, and unknowingly spread the infection to her husband.
Coronaviruses are a common group of viruses that usually cause mild to moderate respiratory illness, according to health officials. The 2019-nCoVm strain has been associated with more severe symptoms in some instances.
To avoid getting sick, health experts advise:
- Wash hands frequently
- Avoid contact with others who are sick
- Cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and immediately dispose of the tissue
- Stay home if you are sick