CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured when another vehicle crashed into their car on Interstate 57 on Thursday morning, as they were stopped on the side of the expressway.
Illinois State Police said the two were trying to put gas in their disabled vehicle shortly after 7 a.m. along northbound I-57 near the exit ramp for westbound Interstate 80, when another vehicle struck their car from behind.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition. One male victim later was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said the other driver stayed at the scene.
All northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down for more than three hours after the crash, but reopened by about 10:15 a.m.