Filed Under:Archer Avenue, carjacking, Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked and shoved to the ground Thursday evening in Chinatown, police said.

Around 8:50 p.m., the man was in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue, near the six-way intersection with Cermak Road and Princeton Avenue, when another man came up, police said.

The assailant pushed the victim to the ground and grabbed the keys to the victim’s sport-utility vehicle, police said.

Witnesses told CBS 2 the man fought with the assailant before being dragged.

After the attack, the victim ran into the popular Phoenix Restaurant, 2131 S. Archer Ave., for help, witnesses said.

The victim suffered minor scrapes to his face and refused medical attention, police said.

The scene is just one block away from Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhong Xiong, 38, were shot and killed in a robbery earlier this month.

Area Central detectives were investigating Thursday night.