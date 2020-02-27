CHICAGO (CBS)– Naperville police are seeking public help in identifing a woman wanted in an identity theft case.
According to police, the woman seen in surveillance video deposited two checks totaling over $900 into the victim’s bank account and then withdrew the money from the account.
Police said the checks were deposited on Dec. 18 at Chase Bank branches in Aurora.
The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading the offender’s arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 630-420-6006.
This is a developing story.