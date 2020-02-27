WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — Seven girls who attend Wheaton North High School were all facing felony charges Thursday after a brawl that erupted at the school this week.
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office said around 7 a.m. Tuesday, all the girls were in a hallway near the school cafeteria when they got into an enormous and violent fight.
One of the girls was armed with a pocket knife, while two others wielded a sock full of batteries and a sock with a can of green beans inside, respectively, prosecutors said.
Authorities at the school tried to break up the fight, along with police officers from Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Carol Stream, and the DuPage County sheriff’s office.
“The alleged actions against the students in this incident will absolutely not be tolerated,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “School safety continues to be a top priority of my administration and any incident that disrupts school safety or the ability of teachers to teach and student to learn will be met with serious consequences.”
Seven of the girls are facing Class 4 felony mob action charges, three of them are also facing Class 4 felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, and one is facing a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated battery of a teacher.
The students all appeared at a detention hearing on Wednesday in which DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco released them to their parents with GPS monitoring devices, prosecutors said.