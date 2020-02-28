  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Colder than average temperatures continue into Friday, but the cold won’t last for long.

Friday’s temperatures will be in the low 30s with a chance for light flurries and wind throughout the day. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said she is not expecting any snow accumulation.

By the weekend, temperatures start to climb. By Sunday, temperatures could reach a high of 55 degrees.

Warmer, above-average temperatures in the upper 40s continue into next week.