CHICAGO (CBS)– Colder than average temperatures continue into Friday, but the cold won’t last for long.
Friday’s temperatures will be in the low 30s with a chance for light flurries and wind throughout the day. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said she is not expecting any snow accumulation.
Friday forecast pic.twitter.com/K3KP955VwM
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 28, 2020
By the weekend, temperatures start to climb. By Sunday, temperatures could reach a high of 55 degrees.
Weekend forecast pic.twitter.com/NwW2XxWEbz
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 28, 2020
Warmer, above-average temperatures in the upper 40s continue into next week.