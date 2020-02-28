CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman and her dog who got in an elevator in Streeterville.
The two were stuck for over 2 hours. The battalion chief told CBS 2 the rescue was tough because the woman and her dog were stuck 14 feet below the 24th floor.
Cheif Stephen Little said crews used two ladders in the rescue.
Firefighters used a special harness for animals to get her small dog out.
The incident took place at a condo building at Chicago and Michigan.
There was an elevator mechanic on scene, but he was unable to get the elevator to move.