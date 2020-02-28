CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to Jimmy John’s.
According to Kane County health officials, the outbreak may be linked to clover sprouts served at Jimmy John’s restaurants. Sprouts were removed from Jimmy John’s stores nationwide on Feb. 22.
The CDC reported fourteen cases of E. coli from five states, including Illinois.
“IDPH and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are working to identify where the sprouts were distributed,” Kane County health officials stated in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing.