CHICAGO (CBS)– Flash is 5 years old and he’s a total lap dog!
This miniature pinscher mix gets along well with children and enjoys going on walks in the neighborhood.
Flash’s favorite training trick is to show off spinning in circles.
He can’t wait to find a family to call his own, just like last week’s dog Reba
She’s now part of the CBS 2 family because she was adopted by video journalist Allen Maniscalco. His wife and kids were so excited to get her.
Head to the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park adoption center at 1997 North Clybourn to adopt a dog or cat.
Or if you can’t adopt one, how about fostering a pet?
PAWS Chicago is in need of foster families to provide a loving, temporary home for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.