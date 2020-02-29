CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Chicago man in an undercover sex sting.
Police said on Tuesday Jaime Garcia used a dating app to arrange to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex. An undercover officer was posing as the boy.
Garcia was arrested Thursday after police say he arranged to meet the person he thought was the boy at a predetermined location to engage in sexual activity. Garcia is accused of sending sexually explicit messages, even after the undercover detective stated that he was 15 on the first day of their interaction.
He appeared in bond court Friday at the Maywood Courthouse. Garcia is now facing charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor.
His bail was set at $35,000 with electronic monitoring.