CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois resident has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Cook County Department of Public Health.
The tests resulted in “presumptive” positives and will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
RELATED: ‘No Reason To Panic’ After First Coronavirus Death In United States: President Trump | Washington State Reports First Coronavirus Death In U.S.
The patient is hospitalized in isolation and CDC protocols have been implemeneted.
Public health officials are working to find people who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission. The state will request the CDC deploy a team to Illinois for support.
Governor JB Pritzker has requested that hospitals across the state implement additional testing to improve surveillance for the virus. Illinois was the first state to provide testing, and two more IDPH labs will be able to test specimens next week.
A Chicago couple was previously diagnosed with coronavirus and have both made full recoveries.
Reported coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Because the virus has not been found to be spreading widely in the U.S., the risk to the general public remains low, according to a release from IDPH. Residents are encouraged not to alter their daily routines but remember to cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands with warm soap and water and stay home when sick.