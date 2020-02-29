CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen on February 26.
Destiny Garcia is missing from the 5700 block of South Melvina, Chicago police said.
She was last seen wearing a white Columbia jacket, black Nike hoodie, grey sweat pants and black Nike shoes. She may also be carrying a black backpack. Destiny is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 129 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say she may be in the area of 115th and Kolmar to Kolin.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.