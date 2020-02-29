CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump said there is “no reason to panic” after the first American has died from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, new travel restrictions have been put in place to combat the spread of the virus.

Saturday the president described the state of readiness in the country as “super prepared” as he tried to calm fears of an outbreak.

President Trump called a rare Saturday news conference to talk about a never before seen strain of the coronavirus that has now for the first time proved deadly in America.

“One person passed away overnight,” he said. “She was a wonderful woman, a medically high risk patient in her late fifties. Four others are very ill.”

The person who died is in Washington state where the governor has declared a state of emergency in response. The new coronavirus has now claimed more than 2,900 lives across the world.

More than 85,000 people have become sick. The president tapped his vice president to head up the government’s response, which includes a ban on all travel to Iran and the highest level of advisory in other affected regions.

“We are urging Americans to not travel to the areas in Italy and the areas in South Korea that are most affected by the coronavirus,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

And after the stock market suffered its worst sell off since the recession of 2008, the president is urging calm.

“Additional cases in the United States are likely, but healthy individuals should be able to fully recover,” President Trump said.

He said the top pharmaceutical companies in the country are coming to the White House next week to talk about a possible vaccine.