



Chicago police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in last week’s deadly stabbing at Richard’s Bar.

Police initially released that same man last Tuesday after he claimed self defense.

The victim, 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos, was out with his brother, among others, at Richard’s Bar, at 491 N. Milwaukee Ave. just southeast of the six-way intersection with Halsted Street and Grand Avenue.

It all started with another man yelling homophobic slurs at Paterimos, according to his family. Police were investigating those claims.

The man police arrested outside the bar told detectives he killed Paterimos in self-defense, slashing him repeatedly with a box cutter.

Paterimos’ brother and others held the 30-year-old man until police arrived.

But Paterimos did not have a weapon on him, according to police. And family said he didn’t look for trouble.

Witnesses told police the man who was arrested was kicked out by the bouncer.

Later, according to his family, Paterimos went outside for a cigarette – at which point he was stabbed.

Paterimos was rushed to the hospital after the stabbing and later died.