CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were in custody Sunday night after a car crashed on a Bishop Ford Freeway off-ramp following a police pursuit.
Chicago Police said they pursued a vehicle that might have been connected to a previous homicide from 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue to the Bishop Ford (I-94) off-ramp at Dolton Road, on the boundary of Dolton and Calumet City.
Police did not immediately provide further details about the homicide.
Five people were taken into custody, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.