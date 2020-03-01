CHICAGO (CBS) — World-renowned musician Yo-Yo Ma stopped by St. Sabina Church in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood for a performance on Sunday.
At the service at the church, at 1210 W. 78th Pl., St. Sabina Pastor the Rev. Michael Pfleger held up Ma as an ambassador for peace.
“He is a dear, dear friend; a dear brother,” Pfleger said of Ma. “He says to me all the time, ‘I will be with you, and I will continue to be at St. Sabina until there is no more violence in the city of Chicago.”
Before he began playing, Ma said his selection would be “dedicated to everybody in this room who has experienced loss – whether it be the loss of a dear friend, family member; the loss of health; but especially the loss of dignity.”
Full Video: Yo-Yo Ma Plays At St. Sabina Church
Ma’s Sunday morning “Unity Service” performance came ahead of his concert with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
He will be playing with the CSO on 7:30 p.m. Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave.