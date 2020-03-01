



Chicago police are asking that charges against the man shot by police at a CTA station Friday be dropped.

In a statement police said Interim Supt. Charlie Beck has asked Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office to drop the resisting arrest and criminal narcotics charges against Ariel Roman.

“Given the totality of the circumstances and the Department’s significant level of concern around this incident, it would be insensitive to advocate for these charges,” a release from police states. “While we will not rush to judgment, the level of concern over the tactics used in this incident is significant.”

CPD is cooperating with the use of force investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and a review being conducted by the state’s attorney’s office and FBI at the department’s request.

Two officers got into a struggle at the Grand station on the CTA Red Line after the officers tried to stop the man from moving between train cars. Video of the incident was posted on social media.

Deputy Police Supt. Barb West on Friday night said the officers were assigned to the mass transit unit and observed the man improperly moving between train cars, which is against city ordinance. They engaged with the suspect on the platform when the struggle ensued.

The officers have been placed on administrative duties.

Video posted on social media shows two officers struggling to handcuff the suspect on the train platform at the bottom of the stairs.

They tell the man to stop resisting and both deploy their taser. The man breaks free, staggers to his feet and appears to wipe his face, apparently from pepper spray. One of the officers then steps back and pulls her weapon and yells, “Sir, put your hands down!” The second the officers yells, “Shoot him.” Although it is unclear whether he meant with more pepper spray or use of force. Earlier, an officer said “shoot him” and the other officer used pepper spray.

Then a shot is fired by one of the officers and the man runs up the escalator. Both officers pursue the man. After the man reaches the top of the escalator, another shot is heard off camera. One of tasers is also seen on the escalator stairs. Another video on social media shows the man lying at the top of the escalator unresponsive with two officers standing over him. It is unclear if those are the same officers who pursued the man up the steps.

As the struggle continues for at least three minutes, the man is heard saying, “I didn’t do nothing to you guys!”

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition.