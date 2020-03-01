CHICAGO (CBS) — Early voting for the 2020 Illinois primaries starts on Monday in Chicago.
U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) on Sunday encouraged voters to take advantage.
“You can vote in your spare time. You can vote on your way to work. You can vote on your way back home. You can vote taking your children to school,” Davis said.
Davis held a news conference at the West Side Learning Center of Malcolm X College, 4624 W. Madison St., which is one of the 50 early voting sites opening on Monday in Chicago.
For a complete list of Chicago early voting sites, click here.
Early voting in suburban Cook County begins on Tuesday.
The Illinois primary is Tuesday, March 17.