CHICAGO (CBS) — Police and ambulances showed up at the Gurnee Mills Mall after reports of a stabbing Saturday night.
Gurnee police say they were called out near the movie theater around 8:45 p.m. for a fight between two juveniles, where one might have been stabbed.
Officers found eight people involved in the fight, and another had left the scene. A 13-year-old boy was bleeding from the head. Officials say all those involved in the fight knew each other.
Witnesses said the person who left the scene had a small knife, and used it to hit the injured boy in the head.
Gurnee Fire responded to treat the boy, but he was not transported to a hospital by Gurnee Fire.
Police say it was an isolated event with no threat to others in the area.
They are now searching for the juvenile who left the scene. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Gurnee police at (847)599-7000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Lake County Crime Stoppers at lakecountycrimestoppers.com or by calling (847)662-2222.