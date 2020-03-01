WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal ChampionshipWWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia adds to drama in WrestleMania buildup, with The Undertaker and Goldberg taking center stage.

Griffin Scores 24, Dosunmu 21 As Illini Beat Struggling Northwestern Wildcats

Hat Trick For Kubalik As Blackhawks Rally Past Tampa Bay LightningDominik Kubalik recorded a hat trick with three goals in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Coby White Misses Bulls Practice With Tweaked Back, But Should Be Back Saturday, Possibly Along With Wendell Carter Jr.The Bulls continue not to be able to have nice things this year.

Pitching A Big Disappointment As Cubs Are Clobbered By Texas RangersBut Thursday was not an award-winning day for any of the Cubs pitchers as they took on the Texas Rangers in Cactus League play.

White Sox Rally In 7th, Beat Seattle MarinersIt was a beautiful day to watch some baseball in Glendale, Arizona Thursday as the White Sox hosted the Seattle Mariners in Spring Training play.