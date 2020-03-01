CHICAGO (CBS) — Two robbery suspects are in custody after crashing into a house while trying to escape Illinois State Police in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, authorities confirm.
Matteson police were following a stolen vehicle heading north on I-57 near Vollmer Road that was wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Matteson police lost sight of the vehicle, but ISP located it near 159th and pursue it shortly before 3 a.m.
The two men, driving a red Jeep, exited the expressway at 111th and moments later hit a fence and finally crashed into a house near the 300 block of 107th Street.
The crash caused some major damage to the facade of the house, and the Jeep ended up in the living room. The owner of the house said he was with his family watching television upstairs with the SUV crashed into the home.
“It sounded like a bomb,” Dexter Paterson said.
The crash also ruptured a gas main, and Chicago Fire and People’s Gas responded to the scene. Part of 107th Street was cordoned off.
No one was injured.
Two men were arrested.