CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday shot and wounded an assailant after shots were fired at officers in Little Village, the Chicago Police Department said.
Shots were fired at Chicago Police officers during an encounter at 2728 W. 21st St., at Fairfield Avenue, police said.
Officers returned fire and struck an offender, police said.
The Fire Department said the person shot by police was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.
A second person was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition with a knee injury, the Fire Department said. It was not immediately confirmed whether that second patient was a police officer.