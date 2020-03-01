Bulls Now 20 Games Under 500 After Losing To KnicksReserve second-year player Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, 2019 first-round pick RJ Barrett scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, and the Knicks beat the Bulls.

Kane, Toews Score In Shootout As Blackhawks Beat Florida PanthersPatrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each scored in the shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal ChampionshipWWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia adds to drama in WrestleMania buildup, with The Undertaker and Goldberg taking center stage.

Griffin Scores 24, Dosunmu 21 As Illini Beat Struggling Northwestern Wildcats

Hat Trick For Kubalik As Blackhawks Rally Past Tampa Bay LightningDominik Kubalik recorded a hat trick with three goals in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Coby White Misses Bulls Practice With Tweaked Back, But Should Be Back Saturday, Possibly Along With Wendell Carter Jr.The Bulls continue not to be able to have nice things this year.