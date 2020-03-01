  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say a gunman shot another man and a woman who later died in the West Chatham neighborhood Sunday, but not before the man returned fire and wounded the gunman.

Police said the shooting followed a domestic-related incident involving many people at 83rd and LaSalle streets around 6:42 a.m.

During the fight, a 40-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot a 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

Shootout At 83rd And LaSalle

Two people were killed and one was wounded in a shootout at 83rd and LaSalle streets on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Credit: Cesar Rodriguez/CBS 2)

The 28-year-old man fired back and shot the 40-year-old man, wounding him in the arm, police said.

The younger man and the woman were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead, police said.

The older man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was reported in good condition, police said.

There was no word on any charges Sunday evening.