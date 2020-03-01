Dosunmu Scores 17 As Illinois Tops IndianaOn Sunday, Ayo Dosunmu added another chapter, scoring a game-high 17 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to lead Illinois over Indiana.

Northwestern Snaps 12-Game Losing Streak At Last With Win Over NebraskaMiller Kopp took Northwestern’s first shot in overtime Sunday, draining a 3-pointer that triggered a 7-0 Wildcat run and the Wildcats held on for a win over Nebraska that snapped their 12-game losing streak.

Chicago Fire FC Loses Tough One To Seattle In Season OpenerThe Seattle Sounders opened their MLS Cup defense with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire FC on Sunday.

4 Strikeouts For Jon Lester As Cubs Beat Mariners In Cactus League PlayThe Cubs took on the Seattle Mariners in Cactus League play Sunday at Sloan Park.

Bulls Now 20 Games Under 500 After Losing To KnicksReserve second-year player Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, 2019 first-round pick RJ Barrett scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, and the Knicks beat the Bulls.

Kane, Toews Score In Shootout As Blackhawks Beat Florida PanthersPatrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each scored in the shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.