CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the first Sunday of Lent, and if you’re taking part in meatless Fridays, you might be looking for different options from the typical fish fry or cheese pizza.
Executive Chef Jose Alvarez from Pennyville Station in Park Ridge came by CBS 2 with some seafood alternatives to make at home or find on their menu, including an ahi tuna appetizer, a cajun shrimp appetizer, whitefish, grilled octopus, and an ahi tuna sandwich.
Chef Alvarez even shared the recipe for their ahi tuna sandwich.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz Ahi Tuna
- 1/2 tsp Olive Oil
- 1 Brioche Bun, split
- 1 pc Sliced Tomato
- 1 pc Lettuce (butter or romaine)
- 2 pc Sliced Onion (Red or White)
- For Cajun Spice Mix
- 2 tsp Salt
- 2 tsp Garlic Powder
- 2 ½ tsp Paprika
- 1 tsp Black Pepper
- 1 tsp Onion Powder
- 1 tsp Cayenne Pepper
- 1 ¼ tsp Dried Oregano
- 1 ¼ tsp Dried Thyme
- For Tartare Sauce
- 1 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 tsp Sweet Pickle Relish
- 1 tbs Minced Onion
- 2 tbs Lemon Juice
- Salt & Pepper, to taste
Method:
- In separate bowls gently mix together ingredients for tartar sauce and for Cajun spice mix. Set aside
- With Tuna at room temperature, dust the outside with approximately 3 tablespoons of the Cajun spice mix. Add olive oil to medium high skillet, and sear the tuna approximately 1 minute per side, for medium rare. Take off the heat and set aside.
- In the same pan, lightly toast the flat sides of the brioche bun for 1-2 minutes. Set aside.
- To build the sandwich, spread 1 tbs of tartar sauce on each side of the bun. Place the seared tuna on the bottom bun, then layer with lettuce, tomato, and onion as desired.
- ENJOY!
Pennyvillle Station is location at 112 Main Street in downtown Park Ridge. We are open daily for lunch and dinner, along with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays until 3 p.m.