CHICAGO (CBS) — Some warmer weather Sunday helped to take a little edge off the Polar Plunge Sunday morning.
Al Roker was among the celebrities to brave the chill of Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach Sunday morning.
Roker is no rookie – he actually took part in the plunge for the first time in 2016.
The Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band played at the shoreline as the brave participants jumped in – some wearing shirts, some bare-chested.
This year marked the 20th anniversary of the Chicago Polar Plunge, which benefits the Special Children’s Charities and Special Olympics Chicago.