Exhibit Now At DuSable Museum Provides Virtual Reality Experience Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have A Dream' SpeechWe’re all familiar with the film of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reciting his “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C. in 1963, but a new exhibit at the DuSable Museum will let you experience it as if you were there.

South Loop School Parents Appalled At School Lunch Rule Instituted Over Worries About MarijuanaNow that marijuana is legal in Illinois, one Chicago public school wanted to protect its students from exposure to cannabis by changing the lunch policy.

CPD Calls For Charges To Be Dropped Against Ariel Roman, Man Shot By Police At Grand-State Red Line StationChicago Police have called for charges against the man shot by police at a CTA station Friday be dropped.

5 Apprehended After Police Pursuit, Crash On Bishop Ford FreewayFive people were in custody Sunday night after a car crashed on a Bishop Ford Freeway off-ramp following a police pursuit.