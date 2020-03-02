CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is dead after trying to run from police.
Chicago police said a 26-year-old man crashed his Lexus at Ohio and Wells. A female driver involved in the crash was struck by the Lexus as she stood outside her vehicle. The woman was not injured but police said the Lexus driver stated to the woman he had a gun.
Police spotted the offender and a chase ensued.
The man then crashed into a light pole and a fire hydrant. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A female passenger and a Chicago police officer were also injured.