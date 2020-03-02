CHICAGO (CBS)– A patient at a hospital in Arlington Heights has tested positive for the coronavirus according to the Northwest Community Healthcare.
“The tests conducted in Illinois resulted in presumptive positives for COVID-19,” hospital officials said in a written statement. “The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab. The patient is hospitalized in isolation and CDC protocols have been implemented.”
This is the third case of coronavirus in Cook County.
The two other cases were a couple who tested negative for the virus in February. The couple has been released from the hospital.
Officials will provide an update on the third patient later Monday.
This is a developing story.