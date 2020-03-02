CHICAGO (CBS) — A warning from Chicago police after a woman is attacked in her home by a stranger.
Frightening moments in Logan Square after a woman wakes up to find a stranger on top of her, touching her inappropriately and trying to remove her comforter.
It happened in the 3000 block of North Spaulding early Monday morning.
The woman said she screamed, fearing she was about to be sexually assaulted. The man ran away and police have yet to catch him.
According to authorities, the man is between 30-40 years old, 150-180lbs., black hair, olive complexion wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Bureau of Detectives At 312-744-8261.