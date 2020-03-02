CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple people were taken to area hospitals Monday afternoon in an accident involving a school bus and a CTA bus at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.
Just after 4 p.m., witnesses told police a Chicago Transit Authority bus struck a black vehicle, and then a school bus.
Neither the school bus nor the CTA bus appeared severely damaged in video from Chopper 2. A CTA tow truck later came to tow the CTA bus away.
The Fire Department initially reported 10 children were injured in the accident, but later said no children were injured and the accident victims were all adults.
Ten people were taken to Jackson Park and South Shore hospitals and the University of Chicago Medical Center. Eight were in good condition, two in fair-to-serious, the Fire Department said.