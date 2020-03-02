CHICAGO (CBS) — If you like the weekend’s warm weather, you will certainly enjoy what’ll be coming up for the rest of the week.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, it won’t get as high as Sunday, where temps were recorded in the 60s, but it will be above average for the rest of the week.
For Monday night, the low will hover in and around 30 degrees. Later in the week there is a chance for a rain-snow mix Tuesday going into Wednesday.
It will mostly likely change into snow in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
TUESDAY: High of 49, evening low around 32.
WEDNESDAY: A little cooler with a high of 48 and the nighttime low of 31.
THURSDAY: It’ll get warmer with a high of 51 degrees and at night, things will cool down to 32.
FRIDAY: The temps will dip just a bit for a high of just 41 degrees and a low of 33. The weekend will stay in the 50s.