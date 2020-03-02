Filed Under:138th Street, fatal crash, I-57, Interstate 57, Tevin N. Washington


RIVERDALE, Ill. (CBS) — A man has been charged with reckless homicide in a deadly crash on Interstate 57 in south suburban Riverdale last week.

Tevin N. Washington, 25, of Chicago Heights, was also charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death.

Tevin N. Washington, 25, is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in a fatal crash on I-57. (Credit: Illinois State Police)

Around 2:05 a.m. Friday, Illinois State Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound at 138th Street.

Washington’s car was speeding north on I-57 when it rear-ended another car. The driver of the second car lost control upon the car being struck, and the car rolled over on a concrete barrier wall.

The car caught fire, and its driver was killed in the crash.

Washington was taken to the Oak Forest Police Department, where he awaited a bond hearing, state police said.

Charges were approved against him on Saturday.