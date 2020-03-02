Dosunmu Scores 17 As Illinois Tops IndianaOn Sunday, Ayo Dosunmu added another chapter, scoring a game-high 17 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to lead Illinois over Indiana.

Northwestern Snaps 12-Game Losing Streak At Last With Win Over NebraskaMiller Kopp took Northwestern’s first shot in overtime Sunday, draining a 3-pointer that triggered a 7-0 Wildcat run and the Wildcats held on for a win over Nebraska that snapped their 12-game losing streak.

Chicago Fire FC Loses Tough One To Seattle In Season OpenerThe Seattle Sounders opened their MLS Cup defense with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire FC on Sunday.

DePaul Women End Regular Season With Loss To MarquetteLauren Van Kleunen scored 22 points and Selena Lott scored 20 and Marquette beat No. 16-ranked DePaul on Sunday.

White Sox Eke Out Victory Over Joe Maddon's L.A. Angels In ArizonaThe White Sox took on Joe Maddon and the Los Angeles Angels during Cactus League Play in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday.

4 Strikeouts For Jon Lester As Cubs Beat Mariners In Cactus League PlayThe Cubs took on the Seattle Mariners in Cactus League play Sunday at Sloan Park.