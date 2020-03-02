RIVERDALE, Ill. (CBS) — A man has been charged with reckless homicide in a deadly crash on Interstate 57 in south suburban Riverdale last week.
Tevin N. Washington, 25, of Chicago Heights, was also charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death.
Around 2:05 a.m. Friday, Illinois State Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound at 138th Street.
Washington’s car was speeding north on I-57 when it rear-ended another car. The driver of the second car lost control upon the car being struck, and the car rolled over on a concrete barrier wall.
The car caught fire, and its driver was killed in the crash.
Washington was taken to the Oak Forest Police Department, where he awaited a bond hearing, state police said.
Charges were approved against him on Saturday.