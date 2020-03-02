CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with attempted murder, after police said he fired at officers before they fired back and struck him in Little Village.
Walter Dennard, 19, of Englewood, was charged Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon at 2728 W. 21st St., at Fairfield Avenue, police said.
Just after 3 p.m., officers saw someone acting suspiciously around 21st Street and Washtenaw Avenue – holding his side as he walked as if he might have a gun, according to Chicago Police Patrol Bureau Chief Fred Waller.
The man started to run, and officers chased him, Waller said. As they chased him, he took out a gun and fired at the officers, Waller said.
The man was wounded in the shoulder and the leg, but kept running, Waller said. He tried to hide near 21st Street and California Avenue, but officers found him, Waller said.
The gun he was using was found on top of a nearby garage, Waller said.
Dennard was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was still being treated there Monday night.