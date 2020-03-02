CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Monday evening in the Gage Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 59th Street, between Rockwell Street and Washtenaw Avenue.
Police found a man in his 20s lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and was pronounced dead there, police said.
No one was in custody Monday night. Area Central detectives were investigating.