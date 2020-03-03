CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a breezy day with a possibility for light drizzles or flurries this morning.
Temperatures will be close to 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
CBS 2 Megan Glaros said there is a chance for a light drizzle or flurries in the morning, but the sunny day will continue.
Light flurries or drizzle possible this morning pic.twitter.com/jd1YPR08Bn
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 3, 2020
Light snow is possible early Wednesday morning. No accumulation is expected and temperartues will be near 44 degrees. The wintry mix could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Wintry mix possible tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/23ZeyjayHA
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 3, 2020
After the chance of snow, there will be sunny skies for the rest of the day.
Temperatures will remain near above average for the rest of the week. Sunday’s temperatures will climb into the 60s.