Spring Training Report: Aaron Judge Now Among Mounting Yankees InjuriesThe Yankees, who won the AL East in 2019 despite injuries, already face Spring Training concerns with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ailing.

19 For Coby White, 18 For Otto Porter Jr. As Bulls Eke Out Victory Over Mavericks Coby White scored 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 in his return from a broken left foot and the Chicago Bulls hung on to beat the Dallas Mavericks Monday night when Luka Doncic's desperation heave bounced off the rim.

Cubs Meet Joe Maddon's Angels At Sloan Park, Mic'd Anthony Rizzo Makes Joke At Houston Astros' ExpenseThere was lots of love between the Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday – amid a big reunion.

White Sox Fall To San Diego Padres In Cactus League MatchupThe White Sox took on the San Diego Padres in Cactus League play on Monday.

Dosunmu Scores 17 As Illinois Tops IndianaOn Sunday, Ayo Dosunmu added another chapter, scoring a game-high 17 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to lead Illinois over Indiana.

Northwestern Snaps 12-Game Losing Streak At Last With Win Over NebraskaMiller Kopp took Northwestern’s first shot in overtime Sunday, draining a 3-pointer that triggered a 7-0 Wildcat run and the Wildcats held on for a win over Nebraska that snapped their 12-game losing streak.