CHICAGO (CBS) — A clipper system moved through the area Tuesday morning and gave far northern Illinois a few snowflakes and a sprinkle or two. This clipper was followed by sunshine for our west and northwest suburbs.
Instability rain showers have developed and are moving east at 45 mph. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, especially into northwest Indiana where we see better concentration of showers.
This all ends by 5 p.m.
A slightly more potent clipper comes through our area late tonight and early Wednesday morning. It has the ability to briefly deliver some moderate snow that could give us a coating to, maybe, an inch in spots.
This system moves through quickly and is followed by clearing skies, sunshine, and temperatures in the middle 40s for Wednesday. Models indicate there will be some snow during the morning commute.
Northern Illinois sees a nice warmup on Thursday with a high that tops 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above the norm. It’ll be a mostly cloudy and breezy day with the slightest chance for a few sprinkles in the afternoon as colder air rushes in.
It leaves us with a cooler Friday with temps just about normal for this time of year, in the low 40s.
Also, it is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois. The Nashville tornadoes are a reminder that severe weather and tornadoes can happen anywhere, even in the heart of big cities.
Here in Chicago, we are NOT protected by large skyscrapers or by Lake Michigan. People need to stay informed, be prepared and have a plan in case severe weather threatens.