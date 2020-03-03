CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were killed when a small plane crashed on I-55 in Lincoln, Illinois Tuesday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, the plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate just before 9 a.m.
Just awful. Small plane crash at the 126 exit on 55 at Lincoln just a few minutes ago. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ps6aAvZXkV
— Dara Entwistle 🇺🇸 (@Showjock2) March 3, 2020
As emergency crews respond to the crash, I-55 soutbound lanes are closed for an “extended period of time” and could remain closed for up to five hours.
Officials said traffic is being diverted at milepost 126.
ISP reported the plane had only three occupants.
This is a developing story.