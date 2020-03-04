CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire broke out at a West Lawn home overnight, sending seven out of nine residents of the hospital.
Firefighters were called around midnight and police said the fire started in the attic of the house.
A 1-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the Christ Hospital. A 2-year-old girl was among the injured residents.
Two adults remain in critical condition.
Neighbor Selena Ledezna described what she saw as the family tried to escape.
“They were really scared, “ Ledezna said. “The daughter was half awake. She looked lifeless when they were carrying her out. It was a terrifying experience.”
Police said fire was likely accidental, but the exact cause is unknown at this time.