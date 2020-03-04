CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry and quiet Wednesday evening as winds relax, and clear going into the overnight hours.
With the approach of a cold front on Thursday, clouds will increase right around daybreak. A few showers may line up along the front as it passes through midday – with the best chance near the Wisconsin state line.
After the front passes, winds shift and get gusty out of the northwest. Instability showers will develop for the afternoon rush.
It will be cooler behind the front on Friday, but that dry air mass gives us full sunshine as we step into the weekend. Forty degrees is our normal high and we will be there Friday.
Look for a big warmup after that as we enjoy another beautiful weekend. And don’t forget that at 2 a.m. Sunday we spring forward as Daylight Saving Time begins.
And the rain will hold off until Monday.