CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2019 J.D. Power Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measured customer satisfaction in 90 water utility services across the United States.
The study compared companies in four regions across the country: Northeast, Midwest, South and West. Chicago, which the survey evaluated alongside other Midwest water services, ranked third to last.
Approximately 33,000 online interviews with water utility residential customers were conducted to collect this data.
The six factors taken into consideration were:
- Delivery
- Price
- Billing and Payment
- Conservation
- Communications
- Customer Service
Satisfaction scores were significantly higher for utility services when customers recalled receiving a proactive communication from their utility company, according to the survey.
Despite the correlation between communication and greater customer satisfaction, only 28 percent of water utility customers received any communications from their utility, the survey said. Chicago was among those that did not offer proactive correspondence.
Chicago’s billing and water departments, per policy, will not follow up with customers about ongoing issues – it is the customer’s responsibility to call back.
