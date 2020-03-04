CHICAGO (CBS) — Fears of the coronavirus have moved to the world of sports here in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports the campus of Chicago State University where the end of the basketball season is taking a big hit.

Citing coronavirus cases in one part of the country, Chicago State officials are cancelling basketball games; away games and games here on campus. Players are very upset.

The message was sent in a text to the men’s and women’s basketball teams of Chicago State University.

“I’m shocked, said senior Nadia Miller.

“I was told last night pretty much my career was over. I balled my eyes when I was at home,” said CSU senior Alexandria Cliff.

Coronavirus fears are sidelining basketball Chicago State. Schools officials told the men’s team they can’t travel to games in Washington state and Utah this week. And the CSU women cannot host teams from those states on campus.

“You’re taking away the most valuable things to us,” Miller said. “That’s our conference and our last two homes games. Everybody that supports us from this community can come see our games. You’re just taking this right away from us. That’s not fair.”

School officials insisted they’re only trying to protect their young athletes, citing the state of emergency declared by the governor in Washington state, where multiple deaths have been linked coronavirus.

It’s believed these are the first college or pro games cancelled in the U.S. because of coronavirus fears. Sophomore Kourtney Crane said the school is being overly cautious.

“The whole university. Shut it down if you feel like this is. And it’s not. It’s not that serious,” Crane said.

Not all CSU games are cancelled. In fact, the men’s baseball team is traveling to Atlanta. A school spokesperson said the risk there is not as high.

“They’re still traveling. They’re still competing. So it’s really only really affecting us,” said junior Tyeshia Bowers.

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams could end up playing in their conference tournaments. School officials said that decision will be made next week.