CHICAGO (CBS) — Statewide legal marijuana sales in Illinois totaled nearly $35 million in the month of February, according to the state.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced preliminary numbers showed statewide sales totaled $34,805,072.01 for February. Dispensaries sold 831,600 items in total, with $25,615,371 worth being purchased by Illinois residents, and $9,189,701.01 being purchased by out-of-state residents.
The figures do not include taxes collected. The state charges a 7% tax on the sales of cannabis by cultivators and craft growers to dispensaries.
The governor’s office has estimated cannabis tax revenues will grow to $127 million in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in “communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs,” the state said.
“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, said in a news release. “As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower, and transporter licenses. They must be filed by Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m.
Social equity applicants will receive additional points on their applications and may receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions, and waivers.