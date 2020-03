Bulls Build 13-Point Lead In First Half, But End Up Losing To TimberwolvesMalik Beasley scored 24 points and D’Angelo Russell added 19 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Tyler Chatwood's Pitching Is Sharp As Cubs, Reds' Cactus League Game Ends In TieCubs Manager David Ross had to like what he saw from his started Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

White Sox A Squad Tops Brewers, Yasmani Grandal Returns On B SquadIn a good sign for White Sox fans, Yasmani Grandal was back on Wednesday – pretty much.

Coronavirus Fears Sideline CSU Basketall Team For Home And Away GamesNot all CSU games are cancelled. In fact, the men's baseball team is traveling to Atlanta. A school spokesperson said the risk there is not as high.

Chicago State University Basketball Teams Announce Travel Restrictions As Precaution Against CoronavirusChicago State University announced travel restrictions, as a precaution against coronavirus.

Blackhawks Score On 3 Consecutive Shots, Beat Anaheim DucksDylan Strome, Alex Nylander and Patrick Kane scored on consecutive shots late in the second period, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.