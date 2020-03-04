CHICAGO (CBS) — A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday, after sources said he tried to solicit a youth who had starred on “America’s Got Talent” through social media.
George Sherman, 59, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
Sources told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards that Sherman tried to solicit an underage star on “America’s Got Talent,” and the youth’s mother found the communications and alerted police.
Police News Affairs only said Sherman was taken into custody after officers had prior knowledge that he failed to provide information to the Criminal Registration Unit.
George was arrested without incident and was charged accordingly, police said.
Sherman is charged with failure to register, police said.