



— A village employee in Glencoe was under quarantine Wednesday night, being monitored for the coronavirus after being exposed.

As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, the Glencoe Public Works Department employee had contact with someone who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

CBS 2 is told that village employee is now in a voluntary quarantine, seven days into the 14-day incubation period, and showing no symptoms. Others have worked to clean and disinfect all public village facilities.

RELATED: Metra Says It’s Making Extra Cleaning Efforts To Combat Spread Of Coronavirus, CTA Says It Cleans Rigorously As It is | https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/03/04/you-paid-for-it-the-economic-impact-of-coronavirus/ | Coronavirus Fears Sideline CSU Basketball Team For Home And Away Games | Northwestern University Calls Off Dance Marathon Amid Coronavirus Fears

We’re told village services won’t be affected, as the village monitors the case with Cook County and Illinois state departments.

That announcement came as we learned more about our bottom line when it comes to the virus. Chicago’s Department of Public Health is now spending $150,000 a week to fight its spread.

There are four confirmed cases in Illinois

“We do expect to continue to identify new cases, both across the U.S. and likely here in the Chicago area,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

But we’re expecting more help too.

“We’ve been advocating very hard at the federal level looking for reimbursement,” Arwady said.

The reimbursement would make up for those general city dollars spent.

RELATED: What You Need To Know About Preparing For Coronavirus

The federal Department of Health and Human Services just announced $1.75 million earmarked for Chicago to help tackle the spread of coronavirus.

That’s in addition to the $9 million in annual dollars the city got from the Centers for Disease Control for health preparedness.

So far, 120 people in Illinois have tested negative for the virus. They are among the 250 being watched for symptoms right now, a figure that includes that employee of the Village of Glencoe.