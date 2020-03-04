CHICAGO (CBS)– The Gucci store on the Magnificent Mile was robbed Wednesday morning.
The same store in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue was robbed on Feb. 24.
Police said a group of approximately three unknown offenders (all described as black males, 15 to 25 years old), entered the business, took merchandise and left the store. The offenders got into a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, fleeing northbound on Michigan Avenue. No injuries were reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.