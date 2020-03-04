CHICAGO (CBS) — Janiel Mixon, of Justice, has been charged with abusing Vinny the pit bull, who was found tied in a garbage bag on the side of the road in Willow Springs.
Mixon, 48, was arrested on Feb. 28 and subsequently charged with cruel treatment of an animal and violating the owner’s duties statute, both misdemeanors. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing on April 27 at the Bridgeview Courthouse.
On Feb. 17, the dog was initially taken to Countryside Veterinary Center in Countryside and later transported to the South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights, where the staff there named him Vinny.
Vinny, who had been found dumped on Forest Avenue just north of 87th Street last month, is currently recovering at South Suburban Humane Society.