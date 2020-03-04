Chicago State University Basketball Teams Announce Travel Restrictions As Precaution Against CoronavirusChicago State University announced travel restrictions, as a precaution against coronavirus.

Blackhawks Score On 3 Consecutive Shots, Beat Anaheim DucksDylan Strome, Alex Nylander and Patrick Kane scored on consecutive shots late in the second period, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Ian Happ Homers, Willson Contreras Drives In 2 Runs In 4th, But Cubs Fall Short To RockiesJose Quintana gave up three runs in two innings on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.

Nicky Delmonico Has First Homer, But White Sox Fall To A's In Cactus League PlayThe White Sox took on the Oakland Athletics in Cactus League play on Tuesday.

Spring Training Report: Aaron Judge Now Among Mounting Yankees InjuriesThe Yankees, who won the AL East in 2019 despite injuries, already face Spring Training concerns with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ailing.

19 For Coby White, 18 For Otto Porter Jr. As Bulls Eke Out Victory Over Mavericks Coby White scored 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 in his return from a broken left foot and the Chicago Bulls hung on to beat the Dallas Mavericks Monday night when Luka Doncic's desperation heave bounced off the rim.