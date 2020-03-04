CHICAGO (CBS) –– An Aurora man will be going to prison for five years after he was convicted for his fifth DUI, this time for driving with a blood-alcohol level 4.5 times the state’s legal limit.
John C. Lundy, 48, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI, Class 2 felony after he hit a police car last March. Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret O’Brien said Lundy was driving north on North Lake Street approaching West Park Avenue when he came upon an Aurora police vehicle that was stopped, its emergency lights activated, as part of an unrelated investigation. Lundy failed to stop and struck the rear passenger side of the squad car. Lundy drove on, eventually stopping. Two Aurora police officers placed him under arrest. Lundy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .360 percent.
Lundy was charged with DUI in 1990, 1991 (twice) and 1999. In addition Lundy has been convicted twice for driving on a revoked license.
In addition, Lundy must pay $6,095 in restitution to the Aurora Police Department for damage to the police vehicle.
In accordance with Illinois law, Lundy is eligible for day-for-day sentencing. Lundy received credit for 457 days served in the Kane County jail.