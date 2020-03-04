



— Two Chicago police officers involved in an arrest that led to the shooting of a CTA passenger should be relieved of their police powers, effective immediately, the Civilian Office Of Police Accountability said Wednesday.

While COPA’s investigation continues, “due to the serious nature of both officers’ actions, I felt it was necessary to recommend the officers involved be relieved of police powers while we continue to investigate this incident,” chief administrator Sydney Roberts said. Roberts said the investigation remains in the early stages and no conclusions have been reached. COPA said it made this initial recommendation after reviewing video, interviewing witnesses and reviewing police reports.

The two officers got into the altercation at the Grand Avenue stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red Line after the officers tried to stop Ariel Roman from moving between train cars.

The charges of resisting arrest and criminal narcotics against Roman were dropped on Sunday. But the fallout from the widely-shared cellphone recording of his arrest and shooting continued.

Video posted on social media shows two officers attempting to handcuff Roman on the train platform. In the video, an officer is heard yelling for Roman to “stop resisting” – something the officer screamed more than 10 times.

BREAKING: The Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommends that the two officers involved in the shooting at the Grand Red Line station Friday afternoon be “relieved of their police powers, effective immediately” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/o3N8Ew5YuM — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) March 4, 2020

The officers then both deploy their Tasers. But Roman breaks free, staggers to his feet and appears to wipe his face, apparently from pepper spray.

One of the officers then steps back and pulls her weapon and yells, “Sir, put your hands down!” The second the officers yells, “Shoot him!”

Seconds later, the female officer draws her weapon, and when Roman walks away from the wall while rubbing his face, a first shot rings out.

After that shot was fired, Roman runs up the escalator. Both officers pursue him. After Roman reaches the top of the escalator, another shot is heard off camera. One of Tasers is also seen on the escalator stairs.

Another video on social media shows Roman lying at the top of the escalator unresponsive with two officers standing over him. It is unclear if those are the same officers who pursued him up the steps.