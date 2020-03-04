GOODYEAR, Ariz. (CBS) — Cubs Manager David Ross had to like what he saw from his started Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Tyler Chatwood struck out five in three innings, allowing one run on one. He has given up two runs in six innings this spring.
Meanwhile, Craig Kimbrel made his Cactus League debut – and in a sight Cubs fans did not enjoy, he pitched a home run to Derek Dietrich. Kimbrel struggled with the long ball last year.
But Kimbrel did strike out two in one inning.
The Cubs and Reds’ game ended in a 6-6 tie.