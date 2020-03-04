GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — In a good sign for White Sox fans, Yasmani Grandal was back on Wednesday – pretty much.
He started at catcher and batted third for the Sox’ B squad on Wednesday – not an official Cactus League game.
But he did have a double, and this is a good sign that he will be good to go for the start of the regular season after he suffered a calf strain just before the start of camp.
“Felt good – first at-bat, doubled, then stole third – said he felt good,” said White Sox Manager Rick Renteria. Obviously, he wants to get his baseball legs underneath him and will continue to progress.”
Meanwhile on the A squad, Dylan Cease got the start as the Sox took on the Milwaukee Brewers. He was sharp with five strikeouts in four innings, allowing one run on three hits.
Andrew Vaughn, one of the top Sox prospects, snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh with an RBI single.
The White Sox beat the Brewers 5-1.